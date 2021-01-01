MIRENESSE Royal Golden Limited Edition Collection Makeup Collection - 8-Piece Set in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Pure Indulgence Traveling doesn't mean you don't treat your skin to the best. This is all you'll need wherever you roam. With an entire look packed into this 8-piece set, you can go from natural day to glam night in a matter of minutes. 8-piece set Set Includes: 1 X ICurl Twin Heated Lash Curler, X Original Secret Weapon 24hr Mascara,1 X Blur Studio Magic BB Loose Setting Powder For Lines - Translucent, 1 X Eclipse Age Defence Daily Face & Neck Balm Spf15 -Tinted Compact, 1 X Marble Mineral Baked Powder Blush 1. Paros Pink, 1 X Tone Correcting Primer Cushion, 1 X 10 Collagen Cushion Compact Airbrush Foundation 21. Vienna, 1 X 4 In 1 Skin Clone Foundation Mineral Face Powder SPF15 21. Vienna Imported