Black plastic case with a black (crown and keys pattern) silicone strap. Fixed black plastic bezel. Black dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Plastic crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 8.75 mm. Band width: 19.7 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. Swatch Royal Key Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch SUOB730.