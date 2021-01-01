Silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Audemars Piguet Calibre 4302 Automatic movement, containing 32 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 41 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 26 mm, band length: 7.5 inches. Hidden clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, date, power reserve, water resistant. Royal Oak Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Automatic Grey Dial Mens Watch 15500ST.