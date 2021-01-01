Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed (8 screws) stainless steel bezel. Slate grey dial with luminous white gold hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Audemars Piguet calibre 4302 automatic movement, containing 32 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw locked crown. Transparent case back. Octagon case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 10.4 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Automatic Slate Grey Dial Mens Watch 15500ST.OO.1220ST.02.