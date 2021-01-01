18kt rose gold case with a white rubber strap. 8 screws fixed blue ruby bezel. White dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Audemars Piguet Calibre 2385 Automatic movement, containing 37 Jewels, composed of 304 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Octagon case shape, case size: 37 mm, case thickness: 12.4 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: original box, international warranty card, manual (complete accessories). Royal Oak Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph Automatic White Dial Watch 26236OR.SS.D010CA.01.