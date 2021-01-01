Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver-tone dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Audemars Piguet Calibre 2385 Automatic movement, containing 37 Jewels, composed of 304 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 11 mm. Hidden clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, column wheel, date, hour, minute, small second. Royal oak series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph Automatic Silver Dial Mens Watch 26315ST.OO.1256ST.01.