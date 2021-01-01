Black forged carbon case with a black crocodile leather strap. Fixed black ceramic bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic hour markers. Tachymeter scale appears around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 12 hour, 30 minute, 60 second. Audemars Piguet Calibre 3126/3840 Automatic movement, based upon Audemars Piguet 3120, containing 59 Jewels, composed of 365 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Octagon case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 47.85 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, small second. Royal Oak Offshore Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 26176FO OO D101CR 01, 26176FO-OO-D101CR-01, 26176FOOOD101CR01. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Black Dial Chronograph Automatic Mens Watch 26176FOOOD101CR01.