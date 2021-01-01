Silver-tone stainless steel case with a white rubber strap. 8 screws fixed silver-tone bezel. White with mega tapisserie pattern dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Audemars Piguet Calibre 3120 Automatic movement, containing 40 Jewels, composed of 280 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 60 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Octagon case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 14.1 mm. Pin buckle clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: additional blue rubber strap. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Watch 15710ST.OO.A010CA.01.