GREATS Royale Enviroknit Mid Bootie in White. - size 10 (also in 6) GREATS Royale Enviroknit Mid Bootie in White. - size 10 (also in 6) Rib knit upper with rubber sole. Back pull-on tab with tonal logo lettering. Leather trim. Shaft measures approx 3 H. Imported. GATS-WZ14. ROYALEENVIROKNITMIDBOOTIE. Born In Brooklyn. Made Responsibly. Worn Everywhere. As Brooklyn's first sneaker brand, GREATS knows how important it is to have a dependable pair of go-to shoes. Sneakers are literally vehicles for your great taste. And, over time, they become trusted and well-loved friends. They design them to be trend-resistant, and super easy to dress up or down. They play nice with anything you already own, and take you where you need to go.