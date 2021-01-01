Safavieh Rozanne Medallion Rectangular Runner, One Size , Multiple Colors

A spectacular fusion of fashion-forward pattern, color and texture, evoke frieze rugs by Safavieh are soft and casual. Power-loomed of high-twist polypropylene yarns, these artful transitional rugs are designed for high style, performance and easy care. Sink your toes into lush cut-pile frieze evoke rugs in a collection that ranges from painterly watercolor motifs to classic florals that complement a broad range of decorating styles. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleMeasurements: 60 Length/Inches, 26 Width/InchesBase Material: 66% Polypropylene, 27% Jute, 5% Polyester, 2% CottonPile Height: 1/2 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported