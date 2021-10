With a slim, easy silhouette and unique street style details — including a pronounced padded collar with a chevron pattern — the casual 7-eye Rozarya stands apart from the crowd. Two ways to fasten: lace up seven eyes, or an internal zip. Made with 10oz fine canvas. Padded collar Rubber sole. Retains tons of Docs DNA, like grooved sides, a yellow sidewall thread and a scripted heel-loop. | Dr. Martens, Rozarya Women's Canvas Casual Boots in Black/Black, Size 7