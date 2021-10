This is a great gift for the military veteran who was in the Army. If you are a patriot and love aviation and the USA flag then this is for you. Great gift for avgeeks, military aviators, pilots, flight instructors, veteran naval aviators, airplanegeeks, aviation enthusiasts, student pilots, A&P mechanics, jet fighter fans, airshow buffs, military aviation history buffs, airplane crew, aircraft fan Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem