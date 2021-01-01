XTERRA Fitness RSX1500 Recumbent Stepper, blue

The XTERRA Fitness® RSX1500 is the perfect solution for those wanting a low-impact, full-body workout, while performing a functional movement with minimal stress on lower body joints. The walk-through frame design, comfortable seating, smooth friction-free magnetic drive system, and large blue backlit LCD display all contribute to an exceptional workout experience. The RSX1500 Seated Stepper is perfect for anyone regardless of age or ability. FEATURES: Low impact movement for knees, ankles, and hips in a semi-recumbent position Features a 13” step range Numbered adjustable position handles with articulating hand grips (rotates 360 degrees) Large padded seat with cool mesh-back for maximum comfort Foot pedals with easy-adjust ratcheting strap Smooth belt drive with 22lb flywheel and 24 levels of resistance 5” x 2.5” Blue and yellow backlit LCD 25 programs for maximum variety Seat handlebar mounted pulse grips KEY SPECS: Maximum user capacity: 300 lbs. Warranty: Lifetime Frame & Brake; 3 Years Parts; 1 Year In-Home Labor