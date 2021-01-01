RT18 Walkie Talkies for AdultsTwo Way Radios Long Range Rechargeablewith Headsets EarpiecePortableFRSMiniDual PTTMetal Clip for Business10 Pack

RT18 two way radio has a compact and lightweight body;stout short antenna design;which are made of durable materials;can be easily put into the pocket without snagging or bulging Dual PTT design; there is a large PTT button on the front; which can be pressed without holding the walkie-talkie; the LED ring around the PTT button will glow to indicate transmitting; receiving and battery status True 1000 mAh battery; provides 12-24 hours of battery life;Y-type standard micro USB charging cable; can charge two walkie-talkies at the same time; improve operational efficiency Detachable metal back clip is durable and strong; can withstand daily wear and tear in various environments;headset has a volume adjustable knob and finger PTT which can be easily transmit without operating the walkie talkie Easy to use without complicated buttons; Ideal for warehouses, hospitals, clinics, retail, logistics, factories and other environments