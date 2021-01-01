RT45 Walkie Talkie Adult RechargeableLong Range Two Way RadioFlashlight AA 22CH VOXfor Family Outdoor Hiking Camping2 Pack

Walkie talkies outdoor for adults is compact and safer;it can effectively prevent external electric; magnetic and also avoid radiation from the internal electromagnetic field of the equipment;LCD screen and large keyboard are easy to operate and use Walkie talkies Adults can definitely make sure you and your family maintain a clear and smooth communication under noisy outdoor environment;bright flashlight function has a good performance in outdoor camping or emergency activities Room monitor and dual watch function are awesome big plus; room monitor can be a baby listener monitor when youre in the neighborhood or at a friends house close by; dual watch can monitor two channel at the same time; never miss important messages; reception and transmit is pretty well with clear audio Long range rechargeable walkie talkie with 3 pcs 650mAh NIMHbatteries each radio can run for day use; or you could buy extra 3 AA Li-ion batteries per unit a