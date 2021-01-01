RT46 Walkie Talkies for Adult, Rechargeable Two Way Radio with Earpiece, Emergency Flashlight Dual Power VOX,2 Way Radio for Outdoor Hiking Mountain.

RT46 is an upgraded version of h-777 walkie talkies; FRS channels is no certification needed and legal issues;easy to use for both adult and children; compact and small design is easy to carry with you Clear sound and excellent distance for every adventure;smooth and clear call even outdoors; a built-in LED flashlight is there for you in an emergency; as well as emergency features to ensure your outdoor activities stay safe Charge through your adventures: there are two ways to charger your radio: use the included Li-ion rechargeable batteries or use 3 AA batteries(not included); USB charging cable supports fast and safe charging of two walkie-talkies High quality built-in speaker on the radio provides louder and clearer sound;come with earphone piece; everyone has the option to use the ear piece to keep your hands free;vox function can achieve hands-free operation by voice Walkie talkies adults is compatible with other models under brand; RT46 can directly