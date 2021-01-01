From pandasaurus, llc

RT49 2 Way Radio RechargeableWalkie Talkie Adult WaterproofLong Range TwoWay Radio with EarpieceDual Watch Flashlight AA NOAAfor Business Retail.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

walkie talkies with 22 license free channels;no legal issues and usage fees; FRS frequency has strong penetration;2262 different combinations of channels can ensure more clear and smooth calls options Easy to operate and use;Large keyboard and LCD screen displays rich function;dual watch; scan;call tones;vox;lock;alert and so on; compact and handheld size is easy to carry in commercial activities;bright flashlight has great convenience 2 way radios with 11 NOAA weather scan and alert let you get the latest weather updates and severe weather alerts nearby; IPX4 waterproof can resistant splashing and protect body even in humid environments Do not be fool by the short antenna; decent range and super clear audio for improving team communications efficient;included covert acoustic tube headset double ensure clear calls even noisy environment 3 X 1200mAh AA NiMH rechargeable battery support 10-12 hours of normal working use; yo

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com