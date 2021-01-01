The lightweight PUMA RTG Hoodie is designed to keep you dry and move with you during your most active workouts. Long sleeve, slim fit design. Rounded hood with elastic binding and chin guard. Front zip and side slip pockets. Elastic cuffs and ribbed waistband. Brand logo graphic at left chest. 95% polyester, 5% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Measurements: Length: 29 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.