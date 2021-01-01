Cleveland RTX Full Face Wedge, Left Hand, Men's, black

RTX FULL FACE WEDGE: ZipCore design shifts the CG while raising MOI for added spin, enhanced control and greater consistency on all shots Full face hosel-to-toe groove pattern covers every millimeter of face, allowing hits off the toe without sacrificing spin UltiZip Grooves are sharper, deeper and narrower to bite harder and channel more debris Grooves are closer together for more groove contact per shot High-Toe profile provides enough area for performance on challenging shots, while maintaining a classic silhouette address Heat treatment for greater durability SHAFT: True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner Tour Issue Steel GRIP: Black Crossline Grip