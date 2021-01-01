XPRT Fitness Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbells with Chrome and Textured Handle - 15 Lb. Pair:XPRT Fitness Rubber Dumbbells are excellent strength training tools used in various upper and lower body exercises and strengthen your core. Easy to use and storage, no setup needed. Bring the Gym to You - Versatile weight range, from 5lbs to 50 lbs. Just grab them and start your workoutPremium Grade Rubber - ultra-low odor and nontoxic rubber material are safe to use and protect flooring and equipment, with no rust issuesHeavy-Duty and Durable Construction - Solid cast iron core and chrome steel handle constructed for lifetime useSecure Grip - Contoured and knurled handleEffective and Simple - Target a large group of muscles, increase range of motion, balance, and stabilityQuiet and gentle on your floorHandle Diameter :5/10lb - 27mm 15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 lb. - 33mm