Tingley Rubber J26112 Class 3 Bomber II Jacket, Small, Lime Green

ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 3 compliant, 100% waterproof, jacket for high visibility Fluorescent background material for excellent daytime visibility; 2" silver reflective tape reflects light for 360Degree nighttime conspicuity Quilted polyester lining provides warmth and comfort; complete freedom of movement; Roll-a-way hood in collar Slash front pockets with closure; left breast radio pocket with flap closure; Dark-colored front helps conceal dirt Stitched and taped seams for 100% waterproof protection; 210 denier polyester shell for great wear, elasticized cuffs and waist for comfortable fit