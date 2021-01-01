Rubberized Wireless Headphones with Wireless Charging Pad

With this set of wireless earbuds, you can talk on the phone or listen to music without the hassle of carrying your phone around--pretty ideal, right? The earbuds have a built-in microphone, lower power consumption to allow you to get approximately 2-3 hours of play time. Plus, this technology allows you to hear your audio or phone calls crystal clear. This headset is compatible with most Bluetooth enabled devices whether it be your smartphone or music device. Get connected and order this amazing deal today!