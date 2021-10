From humble beginnings to a fully staffed warehouse in Bend, Oregon, Nashelle remains true to its original purpose-handmade jewelry crafted with love and intention. Two dainty wire-wrapped gemstones add color and dazzle to a keepsake necklace with additional pendants, including one hand-stamped swallow and one hand-stamped initial. The swallow symbol represents love, loyalty and a safe return home. 17 1/2" length; 5/8" pendant width.