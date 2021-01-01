Cure Hydration Ruby Riot Grapefruit Daily Electrolyte Mix Supplement: Cure Hydration’s powdered electrolyte mixes are designed to support daily hydration based on the World Health Organization’s recommendations for rehydration. They’re formulated to replenish electrolytes lost during sweating or exercise better than water alone, using organic coconut water powder, pink Himalayan salt, and natural flavors.(Here, that’s grapefruit, orange, beet, and lemon juice.) It uses no added sugar or artificial sweeteners—just stevia and monk fruit extract. And it blends beautifully and easily with water with a simple shake or stir, but you could mix it into a smoothie, too.14 pouches.