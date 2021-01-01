OTHERLAND Ruby Root Ginger Vegan Candle, One Size , Multiple Colors

Fragrance Family: FreshScent Type: Fresh Citrus & FruitsKey Notes: Sugar Beets, Wild Raspberry, GingerBurn Time: Approximately 55 hoursFragrance Description: The Ruby Root Ginger Vegan Candle smells like a fresh red juice of sugar beets, grass, ginger, and with a hint of raspberry. The scent is grounded in the freshness of ginger on a cool, juicy base. About the Candle: This candle is meticulously crafted from wick to wax, and like other OTHERLAND candles, it is hand-poured into reusable glass jars and highly fragranced for a strong scent throw. It is also vegan, paraben-free, and phthalate-free. Suggested Usage:-Snip the Wick: The most important tip is that wicks are happiest when very short, about one-quarter inch in height. -Before EVERY burn, use a pair of scissors to trim the wick to the right length, ensuring a steady, ash-free flame.-Make sure your first light liquefies the entire top layer of wax; otherwise, youï¿½ll be left with a "memory ring," which causes the wax to tunnel rather than melt evenly.-Burn for no more than three to four hours at a time.Recycling Instructions:-Reuse this candle jar to hold pencils, makeup brushes, hair things, and more. -Remove the remaining wax by placing the candle in your freezer for four hours, then gently use a dull knife to break up the wax and pop it out. -Use a dry paper towel to wipe any residue out.SKU Concentration:CandleSize:8 oz/ 227 gIngredients:Vegetable Wax Blend Containing Hydrogenated Soybean Oil (CAS 8016-70-4 Soybean) and Hydrogenated Coconut Oil (CAS 84836-98-6 Coconut Oil), Fragrance, 100% Cotton Wick.