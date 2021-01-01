MAC Ruby's Crew Ruby New Powder Kiss Lipstick

WHAT IT IS An iconic, vivid blue-red hue, now in a soft-focus matte formula that moisturizes lips. Immediate and all-day hydration. Comfortable formula. Blurs lines and smooths lips. Lightweight, buildable coverage. Powder Kiss Lipstick in Ruby New is matte, totally reinvented. She inherited everything people love about Ruby Woo, her color, her energy, her class but of course she added her own soft touch of sass. Delivering a blur of soft-focus color, this weightless moisture-matte lipstick was developed to replicate a backstage technique, blending out edges of matte lipstick for a hazy effect. Her groundbreaking formula contains moisture-coated powder pigments that condition and hydrate lips. The result is the zero-shine look of a matte lipstick with the cushiony, lightweight feel of a balm. Ruby New comes dressed to impress in a limited-edition monochromatic outfit. 0.1 oz. Made in Italy. HOW TO USE IT Apply lipstick directly to lips. Reapply throughout the day as needed. INGREDIENTS Dimethicone, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Polyethylene, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Hdi/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Zeolite, Kaolin, Alumina, Silica, Silica Dimethyl Silylate (Nano), Polysilicone-11, Caprylyl Glycol, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Flavor (Aroma), Sodium Saccharin, Tocopherol, [+/- Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Iron Oxides (Ci 77492), Iron Oxides (Ci 77499), Bismuth Oxychloride (Ci 77163), Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Carmine (Ci 75470), Orange 5 Lake (Ci 45370), Red 6 (Ci 15850), Red 21 (Ci 45380), Red 28 (Ci 45410), Red 30 (Ci 73360), Red 6 Lake (Ci 15850), Red 7 Lake (Ci 15850), Red 22 Lake (Ci 45380), Red 28 Lake (Ci 45410), Red 30 Lake (Ci 73360), Red 33 Lake (Ci 17200), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Yellow 6 Lake (Ci 15985)]. Cosmetics - Mac > Mac > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MAC. Color: Ruby New.