Ruched Crop Tank Top - HEATHER GREY - Also in: BLACK, PLUM, CLAY TAUPE, DARK NAVY

Best Seller! Thank you for all the amazing support and for those that are loving this fit. We created a tank top with the mood of a muscle tee. We all push our sleeves up when it\'s hot, when we are working out, when we want to move a heavy item. Our elasticated armhole gives you that perfect feeling of a muscle style fit. We created a front blouson for bust comfort. We believe in living in our fit. This style can easily be paired with any bottoms/ denim style. Wear with your sport bra for a more chic look. Wear around the house or on your day outing. Wear for your hiking instead of your usually sports bra. Sits 2" below the under bust. Also available in longer length if you do not want to show skin.