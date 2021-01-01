PACO RABANNE Ruched Dress in Black,Floral 90% viscose 10% elastan. Made in Portugal. Dry clean only. Unlined. Draped fabric detail at waist with metal ring accent. Front slit detail. Jersey fabric. Stretch fitAsymmetrical hem. PCRB-WD26. 20AJR0230VI0269. About the designer: At once sculptural and seductive, Paco Rabanne’s eponymous clothing line experiments with looks made from molded plastics, hammered metal, aluminum jersey and knitted fur. His iconic chainmail dresses, championed by the likes of Francoise Hardy, Jane Birkin and Audrey Hepburn, helped define an era of shape-shifting fashion and remain emblematic of the house today.Through the years, the label has expanded to include a full line of Mens and Womens ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance.