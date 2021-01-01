Veronica Beard Ruched Shirt Dress in White Self: 97% cotton 3% elastanLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Button front closures. Ruched fabric detail. VBEF-WD23. CORESCP2178. About the designer: Veronica Beard is an elevated American sportswear brand that strikes a balance between classic chic and laidback cool. Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard are sisters-in-law who launched their brand together in 2010 with a modern perspective on iconic staples. The brand developed the Dickey Jacket as its first must have piece under the concept of chic uniform dressing. Impeccable tailoring meets superb quality in each of Veronica Beard’s cool, effortless pieces.