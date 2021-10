Build a bevy of looks around this single sleeveless sheath styled with side ruching and a crossover hem. When you buy Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. 35" front length; 38" back length (size Medium) Slips on over head Crewneck Sleeveless Tulip hem Lined front 56% polyester, 44% cotton Machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing Garment label and tags may state Leith or