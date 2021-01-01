Dries Van Noten Ruched Waist Coat

This coat draws the eye towards the waistline with a bold pattern and ruched details. Notch lapels Long sleeves Button placket Ruched waistline 100% cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 40" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Designer Dries Van Noten was part of the Antwerp Six, an influential group of fashion designers who graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp in the 1980s. Van Noten is known for his intellectual aesthetic, using artful textiles and lush prints to craft his ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. Designer Rtw - Dries Van Noten > Dries Van Noten > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dries Van Noten. Color: Camel. Size: 12.