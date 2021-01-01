Navy Ruffle Cosmetic

Here is the Vera Bradley Ruffle Cosmetic Bag in Classic Navy. Beautiful lightweight basket weave quilting on the exterior that made from water repellant microfiber polyester. The inside is vinyl lined for easy cleaning. Zips open wide so you are able to quickly find what you need. Silver signature plate on front. Definitely the prettiest cosmetic bag style Vera Bradley has ever made. Machine wash cold gentle cycle, line dry. Find other Classic Navy bags and accessories on the Mimi's Gift Gallery boutique page. Dimensions: 8.5" long x 5.75" high x 2" deep.