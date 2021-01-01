Blank NYC Ruffle Denim Trucker Jacket

It's date night and the [BLANKNYC] Ruffle Denim Trucker Jacket is the perfect item to complete your look. Classic fit denim jacket with a twist of chic style. While still a good casual piece this jacket features ruffles on the upper above 2 patch pockets with button closures and across yoke. Pointed collar and button down closure with side seam pockets keep this feeling traditional yet trendy. Cuffed sleeves with snap closure and keyhole. Adjustable snap fit on hemline to cinch that waist. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 23 in Chest Measurement: 36 in Sleeve Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.