Make it an unforgettable night in this crepe gown featuring a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline and a flirty back slit that allows you to move effortlessly. 53" center front length (size 8) Off-the-shoulder neck Elbow-length sleeves Back slit Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Partially lined 94% polyester, 6% spandex Dry clean Made in the USA of imported fabric Women's Clothing