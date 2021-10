Adorned with a dreamy botanical motif, this twirl-worthy maxi delivers effortless sophistication for garden parties and summer soirees. About MISA Worldly and feminine, MISA was founded by Shadi Askari-Farhat after years of travel and exploration of global trends. Whether she's venturing into new territory or incorporating inspiration from past adventures into her daily life, the MISA woman is all about the journey ahead.