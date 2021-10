Alexander McQueen's penchant for vivid color is showcased beautifully by this red peplum dress. Cut in Italy from wool-blend and lined for a smooth finish, it has an elegant sweetheart neckline and ruffled trims. The nipped waist and darted seams are so flattering, making it a timeless choice for special events. Shown here with: [Alexander McQueen Shoulder bag id1207739], [Alaïa Sandals id756500], [Alexander McQueen Belt id1210389].