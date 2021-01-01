Rugby 6 Nations England France Wales Scotland Italy Ireland Premium T-Shirt

Are you a passionate rugby fan? Love supporting your favorite international team? If six nations rugby and national teams from England, France, Wales, Scotland, Italy and Ireland excite you, then this is the graphic for you and your rugby friends! This design features the words, Rugby Six Nations ESTD 2000, with flags of all six nations and rugby player graphic. Perfect for supporters, fans, rugby players & coaches, & everyone who follows international rugby! Great for every season! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.