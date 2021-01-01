Rugby No Pads No Helmets Just Balls Rugby Player Sport T-Shirt

Rugby No Pads No Helmets Just Balls - This rugby design is for rugby players who play this close contact team sport. A gift for rugby fans who enjoy watching this sport. Awesome gameday outfit to wear while watching your favorite rugby team. Can't wait for the rugby season? Are you a rugby coach or a professional rugby player who plays the full-back, wing, centre, or fly-half position? If yes, then grab this. Perfect for a flanker, hooker, and a prop to wear during rugby practice or training. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem