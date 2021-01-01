From rugby designs
Rugby Tote Bag
Advertisement
Rugby The Few The Proud The Insane This rugby motif is ideal for any rugby football player who enjoys playing with the oval ball or watching matches. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.