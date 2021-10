Great Ruhrpott gift for birthday, name day or Christmas for all friends of mining, zech, miner, charcoal, ruhr area and Ruhrpott fans. Good luck. Known from Gelsenkirchen Schalke. Interesting for everyone with interest in Revier, Bottrop, Bochum, Coal, Mate, Ruhr Area, Mining, Rock Coal, Gift, Mining and Pott. Especially suitable for people from Ibbenbüren, Essen, Bochum, Dortmund, Bottrop, Herne, Schalke or Duisburg. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem