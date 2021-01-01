Tumi Black Ruma Crossbody

Tumi Ruma Crossbody. Inspired by sub-zero excursions, Tumi reimagined the Ruma Crossbody in a vibrant Glacier Blue. Taking its cues from quintessential hiking equipment, rope, and mesh details further expresses this season's influence. Plus, coated water-resistant zippers help protect your belongings from the elements. Carry your phone, wallet, keys, masks with room to spare for your other small essentials in this grab-and-go style. Its compact size also makes it ideal for travel. A purposeful, practical design that doesn’t compromise on style: Tumi's Voyageur collection brings you versatile and lightweight nylon backpacks, bags, and accessories for women.