L*SPACE Rumi Classic One Piece in Pink. - size 4 (also in 6, 8) L*SPACE Rumi Classic One Piece in Pink. - size 4 (also in 6, 8) 67% nylon 18% metallic 15% lycra. Hand wash. Pull-on styling. Removable padding. Adjustable shoulder straps. Waist and back cut-outs. Lurex fabric. Imported. LSPA-WX1326. SHRUMC21. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.