Bronx and Banco Rumi Mini Dress in Black. - size S (also in L) Bronx and Banco Rumi Mini Dress in Black. - size S (also in L) Self: 100% polyLining: 95% poly 5% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Nude mesh body lining and lined cups. Tonal back zipper closure. Attached puff sleeves. Sheer mesh fabric with metallic foil glitter. Neckline to hem measures approx 25 in length. BROR-WD291. BB-12-0029. Launched in 2009, Bronx and Banco encapsulates a sophisticated, chic and sexy design signature with a playful sensibility that reflects the impeccable style of the label's Founder and Creative Director, Natalie DeBanco. With a strong love of all things sartorial and a rich family history that is immersed within the international fashion industry, Natalie identified a gap in the market for high-end, affordable, classic and chic clothing that would be the best friend of the Australian career girl who can turn her outfits from day to night with the addition of a designer heel. It was in Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach that this idea turned into a reality and Bronx and Banco was born.