Johnny Was Rumi Printed Shirt

Relaxed-fit shirt featuring a mixed print design and roll-tab sleeves. Open collar Three-quarter sleeves Roll-tab cuffs Button front Self: Cupra rayon Machine wash cold Imported SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Embracing the ease of a West Coast lifestyle, Johnny Was takes a bohemian mindset to a new level in romantic flowing dresses and tops. The brand's signatures include floral prints, embroidery, artisan-inspired stitches and embellishments like beading and tassels. Modern Collections - Wear Collections > Johnny Was > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Johnny Was. Color: Brandy. Size: Medium.