NEW BALANCE Run Heat Grid Men's Half Zip Performance Pullover, Size Large in Athletic Grey at Nordstrom Rack

Stretchy fabric that holds in warmth while it wicks away sweat keeps up with you at any intensity in a running top that's great on its own and easy to layer. Articulated elbows keep the fit distraction-free as you run, while a secure zip pocket on the chest keeps small essentials securely stowed. 26" length (size Medium) Two-way half-zip closure with chin guard Stand collar Long sleeves with thumbhole cuffs Chest zip-patch pocket NB Heat technology retains warmth while it wicks away sweat 69% polyester, 26% recycled polyester, 5% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported