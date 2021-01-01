The PUMA Run Logo Short Sleeve Tee is great for a workout with its regular fit. Regular fit with a classic crew neckline and short sleeve construction. Side vents for freedom of movement. 360 Reflectivity : Reflective features for enhanced 360 degrees of visibility in low light conditions. dryCELL performance fabric wicks away perspiration to promote a comfortably dry personal climate. Center-front graphic print. 100% polyester. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.