What it is: A lightweight conditioning detangler that primes hair for immediate glide-through combing, leaving strands silky, soft and incredibly touchable. What it does: This cuticle-sealing formula protects your hair from damage caused by heat styling and comb-resistant knots, while a detangling blend of pomegranate, apricot and coconut smoothes the cuticle and separates strands for effortless combing. It is safe for color- and keratin-treated