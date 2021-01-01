Mother Runaway High-Rise Bootcut Jeans

On-trend bootcut jeans featuring an ultra high-rise waistline and stretch fabrication for all-day comfort. Five-pocket style Cotton/lyocell/polyester/elastane Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 14.5" Inseam, about 35.5" Leg opening, about 10.5" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND A juxtaposition of love and rebellion, Mother was named for the duality of the word. When Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding launched their denim brand in 2010, they fully embraced that irreverent attitude. Everything is made in Los Angelesfrom their cult-status jeans in a plethora of fits and washes to T-shirts and accessories displaying clever phrases. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Mother > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Mother. Color: Tongue In Chic. Size: 24.