Golden Goose Running Sole Sneaker in Fuchsia. - size 36 (also in 37) Golden Goose Running Sole Sneaker in Fuchsia. - size 36 (also in 37) Cotton upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Cow leather insole. Mismatched lace-up front. Padded tongue with logo tab. Leather heel tab and star applique. Gold logo stamp on sideDue to the nature of the leather, slight marks and scuffs should not be considered as a defect. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch platform. GGOR-WZ333. GWF00126.F002047.25595. From Italy to the skateparks of Los Angeles, Golden Goose has become a world-renowned high fashion brand for luxury sneakers. Hand crafted on premium Italian leather; Golden Goose has successfully combined the relaxed vintage aesthetic with their unique 'lived in' touch. Their signature pre-scuffed style (each distressed by hand) offers a nonchalant attitude that embodies 'perfect imperfection' for a touch of life, comfort and fashion forward designs.