Hum Nutrition Runway Ready Supplements: Runway Ready provides skin, hair and nails with fully vegetarian, all-over beauty sustenance. This 30 day supply of travel ready packets combines Hum’s two most popular formulas: Red Carpet and Killer Nails. Our vegetarian Red Carpet formula includes the perfect balance of GLA, ALA, and vitamin E— naturally sourced and potently formulated. Made from bio-available nutrients in black currant and sunflower seeds, Red Carpet’s healthy essential fats support glamorous hair and glowing skin. The Red Carpet formula will easily become a simple and essential part of your beauty regimen, providing natural beauty starting within. Killer Nails supports longer, stronger nails & hair. Killer Nails is packed with 5000 mcg of Biotin specially formulated for HUM in a pure, high potency vegan formula. Hum went the extra mile to make Runway Ready fully vegetarian. Our Red Carpet soft gels are made of red algae instead of bovine gelatin, while our Killer Nails was specially formulated with a vegan biotin. For a strengthening team for hair, skin and nails, let Red Carpet and Killer Nails work synergistically to spark beauty from the inside out. Includes 30 packs.